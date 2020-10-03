BidaskClub Upgrades AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to “Hold”

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $35.04 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

