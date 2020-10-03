BidaskClub Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to “Buy”

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

