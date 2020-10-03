BidaskClub Lowers Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX opened at $253.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.43.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wix.Com by 365.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 802.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 182.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Wix.Com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

