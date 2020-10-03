BidaskClub Lowers New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
New Gold Company Profile
