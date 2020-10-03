BidaskClub Lowers New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

