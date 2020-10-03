BidaskClub Lowers Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands’ End stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 193,226 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lands’ End by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

