BidaskClub Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

KTOS opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $15,353,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

