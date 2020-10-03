BidaskClub Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

IRWD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

