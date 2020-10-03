BidaskClub Lowers Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRMD. TheStreet cut Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

