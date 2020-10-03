BidaskClub Lowers Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

HAIN stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

