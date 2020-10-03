BidaskClub Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ardelyx by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

