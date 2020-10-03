BidaskClub Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WDFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $187.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.90. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.