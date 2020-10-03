BidaskClub Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Sell

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

