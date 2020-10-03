BidaskClub Downgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

SNBR stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

