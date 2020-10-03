BidaskClub Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $844.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

