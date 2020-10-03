BidaskClub Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $844.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.
In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
