BidaskClub Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Hold

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

