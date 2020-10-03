BidaskClub Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cutera by 25.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.