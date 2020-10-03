Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

