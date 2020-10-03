BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

BHP stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,443,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

