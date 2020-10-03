BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
