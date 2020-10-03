Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.