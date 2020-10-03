Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.18 ($114.33).

BEI opened at €97.16 ($114.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12-month high of €109.20 ($128.47).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

