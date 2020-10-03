Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.78 and its 200 day moving average is €58.71. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.