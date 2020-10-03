Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €91.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.61. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

