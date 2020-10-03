Bank of America Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $60.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of WH stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after buying an additional 161,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

