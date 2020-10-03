Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

