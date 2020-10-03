Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSMX. BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter valued at $5,800,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,930,443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 859,466 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

