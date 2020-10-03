Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after buying an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after buying an additional 10,788,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.