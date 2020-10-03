Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 631,668 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

