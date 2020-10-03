Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

