Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Avient stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

