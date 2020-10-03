Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 103,711 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.