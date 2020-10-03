Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $146.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic acquisitions like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Its strong balance sheet is an added positive. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. The company is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to acquire companies and invest in transformation efforts. Notably, in fiscal 2020, ADP’s total expenses of $11.5 billion increased 3% year over year. Partly due to these negatives, shares of ADP have declined significantly over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.67.

ADP opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,318,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 419,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

