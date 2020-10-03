Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of AUTL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

