Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Autohome’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

