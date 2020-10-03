Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUG. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

