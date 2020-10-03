Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

AUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Auryn Resources from $2.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of AUG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

