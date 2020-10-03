Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRI opened at $605.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.11. Atrion has a 12 month low of $579.00 and a 12 month high of $846.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.44.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Atrion by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

