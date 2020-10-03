Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
ATRI opened at $605.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.11. Atrion has a 12 month low of $579.00 and a 12 month high of $846.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.44.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
