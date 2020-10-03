AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a P/E ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.41. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

