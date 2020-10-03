Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

AHT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

