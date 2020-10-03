Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 7.22%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

