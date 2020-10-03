Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) versus UniFirst (OTCMKTS:UNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aristocrat Group and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33

UniFirst has a consensus target price of $185.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.96 $179.13 million $8.52 22.02

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Volatility and Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniFirst beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

