Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 66.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 46.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

