Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

