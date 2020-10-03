Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Aphria from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

APHA stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 413.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 299.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 120.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

