Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 39,190,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the second quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Aphria by 413.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aphria by 299.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

