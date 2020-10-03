Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 179,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 602.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 61,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 162,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,024. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.