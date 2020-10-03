Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.
In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 162,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,024. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.
