Analyzing China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) & Anheuser Busch Inbev (OTCMKTS:BUD)

China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

China New Borun has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun N/A N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 2.55% 9.03% 2.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun $262.26 million 0.01 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev $52.33 billion 2.08 $9.17 billion $4.08 13.24

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 3 12 7 0 2.18

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than China New Borun.

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats China New Borun on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation operates a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. It has operations in North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

