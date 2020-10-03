Analysts Set Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

