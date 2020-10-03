Analysts Set Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $25.87

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,195,000 after buying an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.21. 121,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

