Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.